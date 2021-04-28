Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 120 COVID-19 deaths and a record 16,613 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, taking the overall figures to 3,926 fatalities and 5,63,577 infections, according to official data.

The number of active cases also rose to 1,63,372, the report showed.

Deaths were reported from Jodhpur (33), Jaipur (32), Udaipur (11), Bikaner (7), Alwar (5), Kota (4), Sikar, Bharatpur and Ajmer (3 each), Dungapur, Bhilwara and Sawai Modhopur (2 each), besides other districts.

A total of 3,96,279 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

