Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 22 coronavirus cases, taking the number of infection cases in the state to 9,53,415, according to an official report.

Meanwhile, no fresh fatality was reported in the state, which has so far reported 8,951 deaths.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Jaipur and six from Udaipur.

A total of 9,44,073 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 391.

