Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): Rajasthan reported 3,007 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,40,676.

The state reported 16 deaths and 1,963 recoveries and discharges today.

Also Read | Online Games to Be Banned Soon in Karnataka, Says State Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

There are 18,684 cases in the state while 2,07,224 people have recovered from the viral infection.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan stands at 2,146. (ANI)

Also Read | HDFC Bank Down? ‘Netbanking, UPI, Online and Card Payments Not Working’, Claim Customers on Social Media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)