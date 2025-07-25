Kota, July 25 (PTI) The 35-year-old building of a government upper primary school in Piplod village collapsed on Friday morning, resulting in the deaths of at least seven children and injuries to 29 others, with 13 in critical condition, officials said.

In response to the tragedy, five teachers from the school have been suspended, and a high-level inquiry has been ordered by the state education minister, officials informed.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the SRG Hospital in Jhalawar and the Community Health Centre in the Manohar Thana area of the district.

Denying allegations that the school building was in a dilapidated condition, Jhalawar district education officer (elementary), Narso Meena, alleged that heavy rainfall in the region, combined with the accumulation of rainwater in the adjacent field behind the building, caused water seepage into the wall of one of the classrooms. This seepage led to the collapse of the classroom ceiling.

Meena also claimed that the principal had been instructed to avoid holding classes in that particular room due to the water seepage.

The school building consisted of four classrooms, including the one that collapsed, and was constructed in 1994 by the gram panchayat.

Following the collapse of the building, chaos and confusion ensued across the village as locals rushed to the school, village sarpanch Ramprasad Lodha said, recounting the incident.

Lodha said he hurried to the building with his JCB machine and immediately began rescue operations that lasted for around 20 minutes. At least 13 students were rescued from the building, seven of whom were in critical condition and later died.

The sarpanch claimed that no ambulance arrived promptly at the scene, and the injured were taken to the hospital on two-wheelers. The ambulance allegedly reached the site 45 minutes after being notified of the collapse.

According to officials, 36 students were inside the school during the collapse of the building.

