New Delhi, July 24: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured her that all flood-affected people in Himachal Pradesh will be provided every possible assistance and prompt rehabilitation. In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Ranaut, the Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, also said that the central government stands firmly with Himachal Pradesh in this hour of crisis.

"Today, in New Delhi, I met with the Honourable Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah ji and shared detailed information about the recent severe natural disaster in Mandi Lok Sabha. Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Congress Leaders Vikramaditya Singh, Says ‘Raja Babu’ Unable To Come to Terms With Lok Sabha Defeat.

Kangana Ranaut Meets Home Minister Amit Shah

आज नई दिल्ली में माननीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी से मुलाकात कर मंडी लोकसभा में हाल ही में आई भयंकर प्राकृतिक आपदा की विस्तृत जानकारी साझा की। मंत्री जी ने गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करते हुए आश्वासन दिया कि सभी प्रभावित परिवारों को हर संभव सहायता और शीघ्र पुनर्वास… pic.twitter.com/8gbpHfSNXe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 24, 2025

Kangana Ranaut Speaks About Severe Rains, Floods in Himachal Pradesh

#WATCH | BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "I have asked for funds from the Union Home Minister, to deal with the destruction in Mandi after all the floods. He has assured that he will also visit the affected areas to see the situation... He has assured of all possible assistance for… pic.twitter.com/Ng1dHtSxzi — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

"Expressing deep condolences, the minister assured that all affected families will be provided with every possible assistance and prompt rehabilitation. The central government stands firmly with Himachal in this hour of crisis," she wrote on the microblogging site in Hindi. ‘I’m Done Trying To Make Sense of 2025’: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Sunjay Kapur’s Sudden Death, Air India Plane Crash.

Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 22, at least 76 people have died and 34 have gone missing in rain-related incidents across the state. The state has also experienced 40 flash floods, 23 cloudbursts and 25 landslides this monsoon season, resulting in losses of approximately Rs 1,247 crore, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.