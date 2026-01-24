Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], January 24 (ANI): Two convicts, Priya Seth and Hanuman Prasad, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Alwar, Rajasthan, while on parole from jail.

Priya was convicted of murdering Dushyant Sharma in 2018, while Hanuman was serving a life sentence for killing his lover's husband and four kids in 2017. The couple met at Jaipur's Open Jail and married with the family's consent.

The bride, Priya Seth, a resident of Pali, is undergoing her sentence at Jaipur Open Jail for the 2018 murder of Dushyant Sharma, whom she had met on Tinder. After connecting with the victim on the dating app, Seth lured him to an apartment where she, along with two accomplices, kidnapped him for ransom, believing him to be a businessman from Delhi, and killed him to keep their identities a secret.

The groom, Hanuman Chaudhary from Barodamev in Alwar, is imprisoned for the 2017 murder of his wife and four children, a crime allegedly committed along with his then girlfriend Santosh, after his affair came to light.

The two met while lodged at the same open jail facility, where their acquaintance gradually turned into a romantic relationship.

According to sources, Priya and Human remained in contact for nearly six months and later approached the court seeking parole to solemnise their marriage. The court granted both convicts 15 days of parole, following which preparations for the wedding began with the consent of their respective families.

While family members initially indicated that the wedding would take place in Jaipur, the venue was discreetly shifted to a hotel in Alwar. The change was reportedly made to avoid public attention and media scrutiny. The marriage was performed on the occasion of Basant Panchami, in accordance with Hindu rituals.

Only a limited number of close relatives attended the ceremony. Guests were allegedly instructed not to take photographs or share any information about the wedding with outsiders. Mobile phone usage was also reportedly restricted during the event to ensure privacy.

To maintain secrecy, the bride did not return to her parental home after the wedding. (ANI)

