Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 8 (ANI): The operation of Vande Bharat Express between Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer will begin on April 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train virtually from Delhi, stated an official release.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav and all major ministers, MPs and MLAs will be present in Jaipur to inaugurate this train, which will depart from Jaipur at 12.30 pm. Train operation will start from Jaipur.

Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway Shashi Kiran said, "All preparations for the operation of the Vande Bharat Express train have been completed. Its trial run was completed recently. At the same time, the trial report was also sent to the Railway Board by the North Western Railway."

He said that currently there will be a stoppage of the train in Gurgaon in Jaipur, Alwar.

"The commencement of the train operation will bring great relief to the people and will complete the journey between Delhi-Jaipur in less time," said Shashi Kiran.

Earlier on March 19, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that a new 'Vande Bharat Express train is expected to be introduced on Delhi Jaipur/Ajmer route before April 10.

While speaking to ANI, the Union Railway Minister noted that some technical changes are needed in this route before the operation of the Vande Bharat Express, fully.

"Two initiatives to be taken in this route. First increasing speed on this route by making certain changes in the track, like installation of a double distant signalling system and removing some curves. After these initiatives, we will able to run trains on 130 KMPH to 160 KMPH," he said.

"Secondly, a special pantograph (an apparatus mounted on the roof of an electric train to collect power through contact with an overhead line) has also got prepared and the new train would arrive in Jaipur on March 24," Vaishnaw added.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways is on the path of transformation.

"Many steps have been taken up in the last 7-8 years towards modernising railways. In the next 3-4 years, we will be able to export Vande Bharat technology," he said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also inspected New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express and takes feedback from passengers.

Minister said that the passengers had given positive feedback. "They said that trains are more cleaner now, they are on time, and platforms are also very clean," he told ANI. (ANI)

