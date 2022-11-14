Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) The famous Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district has been closed for public till further orders to revamp facilities for devotees and improve crowd management measures.

The temple was closed for darshan at 10 pm on Sunday, and devotees have been requested not to visit till a fresh notice is issued.

Shree Shyam Mandir Committee president Shambhu Singh said the temple would be closed till further orders to make arrangements for easy darshan.

On August 8, three women were killed in a stampede outside the temple as around one lakh people waiting in queues tried to rush in as soon as the doors opened for prayers in the early hours of the day.

The local SHO was suspended for not being able to handle the situation.

Sikar district Collector Amit Yadav, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rashtradeep and office bearers of the temple committee recently held discussions on improvement and expansion of facilities in Khatu town in order to strengthen crowd management at the temple.

As per decisions taken in the meeting, the temple was closed for the public. Various works like covering an adjacent mela ground with a shed and building a permanent queue management system there, along with better arrangement in the temple for entry and exit will be done, sources said.

Nearly 25,000 people visit the temple on normal days but the number crosses one lakh on holidays and occasions like Ekadashi. An annual fair held in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna sees lakhs of devotees visit the temple.

