Mumbai, November 14: The Odisha police recently arrested a man for allegedly marrying off his wife to another man in Delhi. As per reports, a 25-year-old man from Odisha’s Kalahandi district allegedly got his wife married to another person of Haryana after he took her to Delhi on pretxt of finding work.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Khira Beruk, a resident of Maskaguda village. The incident came to light after the woman’s father Kulamani Bhoi filed a police complaint stating that Beruk has sold off his daughter to a man from Haryana. Mumbai Shocker: Borivali Girl Goes Missing in Search of ‘Free Fire’ Gaming Friends; Found in Pune.

Gangadhar Meher, Narla police station inspector-in-charge said, "The woman’s father lodged a complaint with us against Beruk after he received a call from his daughter Purnami that she was married off to an unknown person on November 2. The two had got married a year ago after courtship. He said his son-in-law had taken his daughter to Delhi on the pretext of finding some work on October 30."

Police officials said tat Beruk sold his wife to a person in Delhi and came back to Odisha alone. Cops said that the matter came to light when Purnami contacted her father. On November 5, she called her father and narrated the entire incident, who immediately approached the police and filed and FIR the next day. Odisha Shocker: Stray Dog Mauls Girl Child to Death, Injures 12 People in Balangir; Cops Say No Trace of Canine.

Acting on the father's complaint, the police arrested Beruk and produced him before the court. While Beruk has been arrested, police officials said that the woman is yet to be rescued. A team from Kalahandi would soon visit Delhi to get her back to Odisha. "Once the woman comes back we would get to know the entire story behind it," inspector Mehere added.

