Lucknow, May 31: Senior Indian Police Service officer Rajeev Krishna will be the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. Krishna is currently Director General (DG) of Vigilance in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. UP Warriorz Invite Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to Attend Team's WPL 2025 Matches in Lucknow.

According to a government spokesperson, the 1991-batch IPS officer has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh. YouTuber Thrashed by Mahakal Giri Baba at Maha Kumbh 2025: Angry Over 'Useless' Questions, Hatha Yogi Baba Beats Up Interviewer With 'Chimta', Video Goes Viral.

Krishna will replace DGP Prashant Kumar who retires on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)