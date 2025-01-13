A video going viral on social media from Uttar Pradesh shows Mahakal Giri Baba, aka Hatha Yogi Baba, beating up a YouTuber with a tong (chimta) for asking "useless questions". The alleged incident is said to have taken place during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident showing the "baba" beating the YouTuber with a tong has also surfaced online. The viral clip also shows the baba angry as he hits the man for asking him useless questions. Mahakal Giri Baba is known for raising one hand in the air for years in Maha Kumbh. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Begins Today! Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj As Mahakumbh Mela Begins With ‘Shahi Snan’ on Paush Purnima (Watch Videos).

Baba Pinches YouTuber 20 Times

Video of Incident Goes Viral

