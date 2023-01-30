New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended the name of Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi as the new Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted interviews for the appointment of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last week.

Also Read | LIC Says Exposure to Adani Group Less Than 1% of Its AUM, Read Full Statement Here.

The top contenders were Dr V G Somani, Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, and Dr Jai Prakash.

Earlier ANI reported, that the final name will be announced soon.

Also Read | Budget 2023: From Fiscal Deficit to Public Account and More; Complex Terminologies and Their Meanings Explained.

Earlier on November 11 last year, Dr V G Somani's term as DCGI which came into effect on Nov 16, 2022, was extended for three months.

This was done the second time, as he had also got an extension in the month of August 2022.

Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu, Deputy Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare issued the circular regarding the extension of DCGI for a further period of three months.

Dr V G Somani was appointed as the Drugs Controller General of India in the month of August 2019.

DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) which is responsible to ensure quality drug supply across the country. It also has the authority to give approval to new drugs and regulate clinical trials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)