New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Senior scientist Rajesh Gera has been appointed as the Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC), a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday said.

Gera is currently Deputy Director General in the NIC.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Gera, Scientist ‘G', to the post of Director General, NIC, it said.

The NIC, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), was established in 1976 with the objective to provide technology-driven solutions to central and state governments.

In another order, Kimbuong Kipgen has been appointed as Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) post-retirement on contractual basis for one year.

The ACC has approved re-employment of Kipgen, a Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officer, as Secretary, PESB, post retirement (on 31.05.2022) for a period of one year i.e., up to 31.05.2023, the order said.

The central deputation tenure of Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare has been extended for a period up to 28.08.2023 or until further orders, the Personnel Ministry said.

Agarwal is a 1996 batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre.

