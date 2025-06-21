Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan while addressing a gathering in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Saturday.

Remembering the contributions of Major Somnath Sharma and Brigadier Usman, Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan should not forget how both of them sacrificed their lives to maintain India's unity.

"Pakistan wants to weaken India from within. But Pakistan should not forget that if Major Somnath Sharma sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of India, then great men like Brigadier Usman have also sacrificed their lives for this country", Rajnath Singh said while addressing the gathering.

Hailing Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh mentioned that it was not just a response to the Pahalgam terror attack but also a message for Pakistan that the "consequences" of carrying out terror activities against India can be worse. He asserted that the Operation Sindoor was the natural progression of the 2016 Surgical Strike and the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

"Operation Sindoor was not just a response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Through this operation, we have told Pakistan that the consequences of carrying out terrorist activities against India will be worse. Operation Sindoor is a natural progression of the surgical strike of 2016 and the air strike of 2019", Rajnath Singh said.

Furthermore, Rajnath Singh said that any attack on Indian soil will cost Pakistan "dearly" and highlighted that the country is fully prepared to take any action against terrorism.

"Through Operation Sindoor, we have told Pakistan that their campaign of inflicting thousands of wounds on India through terrorism will not succeed now. Any terrorist attack on Indian soil will cost Pakistan very dearly. India is fully prepared to take all kinds of action against terrorism", the Defence Minister added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Singh met the army personnel and praised their efforts in Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

