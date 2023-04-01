Rajouri/Jammu, Apr 1 (PTI) Scores of people on Saturday evening took part in a candle march in the terror-hit Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and demanded stern action against those involved in the gruesome murder of seven people three months ago.

The one-km march from Dhangri chowk to Khalsa chowk was led by the family members of the deceased people with participants raising slogans in support of their demand for justice for the victims.

Terrorists attacked Dhangri village on the outskirts of Rajouri town on January 1 and indiscriminately fired on villagers before fleeing. They left behind an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which went off the next morning.

While five persons were killed in the terrorist firing, two children lost their lives in the explosion.

"We have organised this candle march as three months have passed since the attack took place but the terrorists are still at large," Saroj Bala, a widow who lost both her sons - Deepak Sharma (27) and Prince Sharma (21) – in the terrorist attack, said.

The march started with people paying homage to the slain villagers and vowing to continue their fight for justice for them.

"We warn the government not to test our patience," she said, threatening to intensify the agitation.

Local sarpanch Deeraj Sharma said they are organising a ‘Maha Panchayat' in the village on Sunday to decide the future course of action.

"We want justice for the victims...The government provided ex-gratia relief, jobs and even awarded me for standing up against the terrorists on the fateful night. We do not need these things but want the culprits to be punished,” village defence guard member Bala Sharma said.

