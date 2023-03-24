New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Friday amid sloganeering by ruling BJP and opposition parties over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' remark in the UK and a demand for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House is in "disorder from both sides" before adjourning the proceedings till 2.30 pm.

Also Read | VIDEO | Prime Minister Modi at Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi. He is Scheduled to … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

No sooner than Dhankhar rejected 14 notices under rule 267, MPs from both sides shouted slogans in support of their demand.

Soon after that, the chairman adjourned the proceedings.

Also Read | Kolkata: Kid Swallows Balloon While Playing, Chokes to Death Despite Best Efforts of Doctors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)