New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Friday was adjourned for the day amid a ruckus created by both the Opposition party members as well as the treasury benches.

The House will reconvene on Monday at 11 am.

Also Read | S.Korea Orders Water Trucks, Busses for Scouts in Heat Wave.

Soon after the House reassembled after its first adjournment at 12 noon, the Opposition party members reiterated their demand to hold a comprehensive discussion on Manipur ethnic violence issue under Rule 267.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar declined all the 48 notices given under Rule 267 by the Opposition MPs pointing out that they are not ready to discuss Manipur violence even after the assurance given by the chair that there will not be any time limit during the discussion on the issue and that each members will be allocated as much time as they want.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Girl Raped and Killed in Jalgaon District, Teenager Nabbed.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Rajasthan Ghanshyam Tiwari raised a point related to crime against women in Rajasthan and sought a discussion on the issue too.

Leader of the Upper House Piyush Goyal also requested the chair to conduct a discussion over crime against women in Rajasthan.

"It is a very serious matter and the Rajasthan Government has failed to protect the dignity of the women in the state," Piyush Goyal said.

At the same time, treasury benches started sloganeering "Charcha ho, Charcha ho, Rajasthan pe charcha ho" (there should be a discussion on Rajasthan).

Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day to meet at 11 am on August 7.

The Rajya Sabha has been facing a similar logjam since July 20, the day when the Monsoon Session started, over the Manipur violence issue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)