New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI) The Rajya Sabha on Thursday faced second adjournment till 2 pm in a span of 20 minutes over ruckus on both treasury and the Opposition benches raising slogans against each other.

Soon after the House reassembled at 12 noon after a gap of 15 minutes of the first adjournment announced by the Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, the ruckus continued leading to another adjournment till 2 pm.

The Opposition leaders were sloganeering against the government seeking statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ethnic violence in Manipur. However, the treasury benches raised slogans against the Opposition parties accusing them of creating pandemonium when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was reading a statement on country's rise and diplomatic engagements, sloganeering "kala kapda kala kand nahi sahega hindustan" (India will not tolerate black cloth and wrongdoings) and "Modi...Modi".

Before the House was adjourned till 12 noon, the Opposition, wearing black dress, started sloganeering when Jaishankar started his statement, the Opposition members stood near their seats and started sloganeering like "Manipur...Manipur", "Pradhan Mantri Sadan me aao, Sadan me aakar jawab do, Manipur pe jawab do" (Prime Minister come in the House and speak on Manipur).

Meanwhile, Leader Of the House Piyush Goyal said "this is the question of India's identity about which the Foreign Affairs Minister is informing the country".

"But, the people wearing black clothes will not understand it...Black crows also attack them... Their today is black and the future too. I have full faith that the darkness will end. India will not tolerate black cloth and wrongdoings." (ANI)

