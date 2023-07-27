Bengaluru, July 27: The suicide case of a Bengaluru techie-model has taken a twist with the police stumbling on alleged details of abuse by her boyfriend that she had mentioned in her personal diary. The police have arrested Akshay, a gym coach and are investigating him, said officials on Thursday. Vidyashree committed suicide in Kempapura area of Bengaluru North Taluk on July 21.

Police said that the model wrote in her diary that the "accused treated her like a dog". She claimed that whenever she asked him to return her money, the accused would abuse her family members and she couldn't live with the humiliation. She had also requested the girls not to fall in love and believe anyone. The victim had stated in her death note written in her personal diary that accused Akshay is the sole reason for her to end her life. "He had switched off his mobile after being asked to return a Rs 1.76 lakh loan. I am getting strained day after day. Good bye this world," the victim had stated. Bengaluru: Enraged Auto Driver Crashes on Techie Who Refused to Pay Exorbitant Fare and Decided to Book Rapido Bike Taxi (Watch Video).

The victim had done a Masters in Computer Applications. She was a software professional and was into modelling as well. Akshay claimed himself to be her fan and got introduced to her through Facebook. Later, they started chatting and dating each other. The accused had taken a lot of money from her and then distanced himself three months ago. Rajasthan Shocker: Wife Catches Husband With a Girl on His Birthday, Dies by Suicide Along With Two Sons in Jodhpur (Watch Video).

The parents of the victim had lodged a complaint with the Soladevanahalli police station limits. The police have registered a case under charges of abatement to suicide and harassment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).