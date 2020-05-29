India News | Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Kumar Passes Away at 84

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], May 29 (ANI): MP Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP and Managing Director of the leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 84.

The last rites of Kumar, a former union minister, will be held on Friday in Wayanad.

Also Read | MP Veerendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha Member And MD of Mathrubhumi Group, Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest in Kozhikode.

Kumar is survived by wife Usha and children -- Asha, Nisha, Jayalakshmi and MV Shreyams Kumar.

He was born to Marudevi Avva and Padmaprabha Gowder, a leader of Socialist Party on July 22, 1936, in Wayanad's Kalpetta. He was also arrested during the Emergency.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Kareda SDO Performs Last Rites of Four-Month-Old Baby After Villagers Refuse Fearing COVID-19.

During 1987-91, Kumar was elected member of the Kerala legislative assembly. In 1996, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kozhikode constituency and served as Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and later Finance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)