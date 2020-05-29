Rajasthan: Kareda SDO Performs Last Rites of Four-Month-Old Baby After Villagers Refuse Fearing COVID-19

Representational Image | (Photo Credits; Pixabay)

Bhilwara, May 29: In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan's Bhilwara, a sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Kareda Mahipal Singh had to carry out the final rites of a four-year-old girl on Thursday after villagers refused to perform suspecting the infant was having novel coronavirus. The girl's father had tested positive for COVID-19, the Hindustan Times reported. Mumbai: 1-Month-Old Baby recovers from COVID-19 at Sion Hospital, Doctors, Nurses Clap As The Infant Gets Discharged From Hospital, Watch Video.

According to the report, the baby had died due to dehydration after acute diarrhoea. The infant's family had returned to Chhavandi village from Mumbai on May 13. As per the protocol, the family was put under quarantine and their samples were taken. The minor's father tested positive for the disease and was admitted to the hospital. Telangana: 45-Day-Old Infant Recovers from Coronavirus in Mahabubnagar District.

The samples of other family members came negative and they were sent home for self-quarantine. “The girl had diarrhoea but the family did not inform the officer in charge of home quarantine. On Wednesday, when her condition deteriorated, our team took her to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” Singh told HT.

Suspecting the minor was also having an infection, villagers were not willing to perform the last rites. Singh and other government officials tried to explain to them that the baby was negative but the villagers were not convinced. Finally, Singh lifted the body and brought it out. He himself dug a pit and cremated the body.