New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Rajya Sabha on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former US president James Carter, ex-Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala and former members of the Upper House Harvendra Singh Hanspal, Shyam Benegal and Pritish Nandy.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar read out the obituary reference on Manmohan Singh, who died here on December 26 at the age of 92.

“Dr. Singh is known throughout the world as a distinguished scholar in the field of economics and public policy. He also adorned a number of significant positions, such as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Deputy Chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission,” Dhankhar said highlighting his various outstanding achievements.

Putting the Resolution before the House for consideration and adoption, he said, “This House expresses its deep condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, and appreciates his contribution to the progress and prosperity of the country. His life values and ideals will always be a source of inspiration for us."

“I understand that the House adopts this resolution unanimously. This sentiment of the House will be conveyed as a message to the family of Hon'ble Dr. Manmohan Singh. It is a very satisfying moment for a great person. This unanimous Resolution is indicative of our maturity,” he added.

Dhankhar also called Om Prakash Chautala, a distinguished leader and stalwart of Indian politics, who passed away on December 20, 2024 at the age of 89.

He further said that Harvendra Singh Hanspal, who passed away on December 21, 2024 at the age of 86, served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha for two consecutive terms from 1980-1992 representing Punjab.

“Shyam Benegal, a giant in Indian cinema, passed away on December 23, 2024, at the age of 90, leaving a lasting impact on filmmakers and audiences alike. He served as a Member of this august House from February 2006 to 2012,” Dhankhar said.

While paying tribute to President Carter's unparalleled contributions to global peace and diplomacy, he extended “deepest condolences to his family as well as to the Government and the people of the United States of America”.

“Pritish Nandy passed away on January 8, 2025 at the age of 74 years. He served as a Member of this House, representing the State of Maharashtra, from 1998 to 2004. Born on January 15, 1951, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, he was a distinguished poet, journalist and filmmaker whose creative brilliance later extended to public life as well,” Dhankhar said.

