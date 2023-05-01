Chennai, May 1 (PTI) The ruling DMK has planned statewide public meetings for three days from May 7 to highlight its two years' achievement in office, the party said on Monday.

The meetings, which would be held in all the 72 districts of the party, under the leadership of party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, will emphasise the Dravidian model of governance, a release said.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CM Arvind Kejriwal Welcomed YSR Congress MP Magunta Sriniavasulu Reddy Into Liquor Business, Says ED Chargesheet.

The DMK president, who led his party to a spectacular victory ending a decade of AIADMK rule in the State, was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 7, 2021.

"The rallies would be held on May 7, 8 and 9, to explain the DMK government's achievements to the people," a release said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: EC Pushes for Greater Vigil at Inter-State Border to Prevent Entry of Cash, Drugs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)