Jalandhar, Mar 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday offered prayers at the Shakti Peeth Sri Devi Talab Mandir on the occasion of Ram Navami and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the state.

This sacred festival symbolises the unity of mankind and brotherhood, besides inspiring people with the moral and spiritual values preached by Lord Ram, the chief minister said, according to a statement issued here.

He said that "Lord Ram showed us the path of ideal and virtuous living to carve out a prosperous and harmonious society".

Mann exhorted people to follow the teachings of Lord Rama in their true spirit as these were relevant even in the present materialistic society and can help rid the society of the yoke of evil, the statement said.

He said such pious occasions not only promote a sense of communal harmony, brotherhood and mutual understanding among the people but also shower bountiful joy and prosperity on them.

