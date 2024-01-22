Nagpur, Jan 22 (PTI) The idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday is the beginning of a new era of India's identity, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing a gathering here to mark the occasion, Fadnavis said the contribution of 'karsevaks' (volunteers who took park in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the 1990s) was unparalleled and it is their sacrifices that has resulted in the construction of such a magnificent temple.

"The grand temple at Ayodhya, which was inaugurated by PM Modi, is the beginning of a new era of India's identity. It is time for all sections of society to get equal rights. Let us all go to Ayodhya to have darshan of Ram Lalla," the senior BJP leader said.

Asserting that January 22 is a red-letter day in Indian history, Fadnavis said he would make necessary arrangements to ensure people can visit Ayodhya to pray at the Ram Temple.

Fadnavis also visited the temple at Ram Nagar here to offer prayers.

The function attended by Fadnavis was organised by the North Indian Association of Medicine Vendors Association and various social organizations. He was honoured by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for his role as a 'karsevak'.

LED screens were set up in several areas of Nagpur to telecast the ceremony from Ayodhya live.

