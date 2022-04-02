Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. This year it will be observed from April 2 till May 2. Ahead of the first Roza, here's a collection of Ramadan Kareem 2022 images, Ramadan Mubarak HD wallpapers, Happy First Roza greetings, Happy Ramadan messages, wishes, SMS and quotes to celebrate in the holy month with family and friends. Happy Ramadan 2022 Wishes And Messages: Ramzan Kareem Greetings, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp DP And Facebook Status Messages to Share on First Roza.

The word Ramadan derives from an Arabic word that means scorching heat. It is believed to be one of the names of God in Islam therefore is prohibited to say only Ramadan. As reported in Sunni and Zaydi sources, it is necessary to say the month of Ramadan. As you celebrate Ramadan 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Ramadan Kareem Messages, Ramzan Sayings and SMS To Celebrate Holy Month of Fasting and Prayer.

During the month of Ramadan, the most common practice is to fast from dawn to sunset. Suhur is the meal that people have pre-dawn and Iftar is the meal that breaks the fast. The people of the Muslim community, devote more time to praying and in acts of charity during this month. Here are beautiful messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on the month of Ramadan through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Ramadan Kareem (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: One Month of Fasting for a Reward Everlasting! Ramadan Kareem.

Ramadan Kareem (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan Mubarak to You and Your Lovely Family Members. I Wish You Four Weeks of Blessings, 30 Days of Clemency and 720 Hours of Enlightenment.

Ramadan Kareem (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Whatever Your Heart Can Dream, You Will Definitely Achieve It in Ramadan Kareem. Have a Blessed Month!

Ramadan Kareem (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan 2022 Mubarak! May Allah Bless You With Wealth, Contentment, Joy and Healthy Life.

Ramadan Kareem (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: From Crescent to Crescent, May Your Path Lead You to True Light. Ramazan 2022 Mubarak!

Muslims not only restrict themselves from eating or drinking at this time but also abstain from sexual relations and sinful speech and behaviour. They believe that this month teaches them to practice self-discipline, self-control, sacrifice and empathy for those who are less fortunate thus encouraging actions of generosity and charity. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them o. Ramadan 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Ramadan 2022!

