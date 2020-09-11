Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that actor Kangana Ranaut has stated she is not interested in politics but in ensuring unity in society.

"Kangana Ranaut said she is not interested in politics but is interested in ensuring unity in society. She said that in her upcoming film she is playing the role of a Dalit and that caste system should be abolished," said Athawale after meeting actor Kangana.

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan Denies Amending Domestic Laws For Allowing Indian Lawyers to Represent Former Indian Navy Officer.

"I have told her that she doesn't need to be scared in Mumbai. Mumbai belongs to all kinds of people and everyone has the right to live here. She said that she has been insulted as her office has been demolished by BMC as her walls, furniture, etc have also been damaged. She is seeking compensation from BMC and she will move to the court," he added.

The Union Minister further stated that he will talk to BMC officials and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding this matter.

Also Read | Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone of Projects in His Lok Sabha Constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had summoned Ajoy Mehta, the Special Advisor to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening and expressed his displeasure over the demolition drive by BMC at Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at the property of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter.Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

The 'Panga' actress has already been provided with the Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also criticised Mumbai police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)