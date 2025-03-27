Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders protested against the murder of their leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi (Photo/ANI)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders protesting against the murder of their leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi were detained by police on Thursday.

BJP leaders were detained by the police during the protest as part of the Ranchi bandh call against the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger.

Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth also held a protest against the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi.

Reacting to the incident, he said, "I, as a public representative, cannot be a mute spectator. Ranchi has become a capital of crime. The rule of law has collapsed under Hemant Soren's government. This is jungle raj. I say the 'Yogi' model should be implemented here. In the morning, DSP came to my residence. I don't need security or need to sit in a guest house, as I am a public representative."

SP City-Ranchi Raj Kumar Mehta said, "Police action is underway in the case. There is no place for criminals here."

"We are trying to restore normalcy and open the shops here, as implementing a 'Bandh' is not a constitutional right," he added.

Earlier, BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo was detained and taken away by the police as he held a protest against the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Instead of catching criminals, political leaders who are protesting peacefully are being taken away by the police."

The BJP leader called the murder of the party's senior leader Anil Tiger "unfortunate," while dubbing Ranchi the crime capital.

"The way Anil Tiger was killed, he was a senior BJP leader... It is very unfortunate. Ranchi is becoming the crime capital. Just 25 meters away from the police station, in broad daylight, a public representative was killed... today the police are here to detain me... I wish the police had shown this effort when bullets were fired at him," Shahdeo told ANI.

Jharkhand BJP leader Anil Tiger was murdered in Ranchi on Wednesday. An accused in the murder has been arrested following an encounter with the police, an official said.

"An accused in the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger has been arrested after an encounter. He has been shot in the thigh. After being identified, police teams started chasing him. On seeing the police team, he opened fire. In retaliation, the police shot him and arrested him. The investigation is ongoing," SSP Ranchi said.

After the incident, BJP leaders and workers held a protest and raised slogans against the state government over the murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi.

Political leaders have criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the worsening law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

