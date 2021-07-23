New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Rashtrapati Bhavan as well as Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which were closed due to COVID-19, will re-open for public viewing from August 1.

"Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which has been closed since April 14, 2021, due to COVID-19, will re-open from August 1, 2021, for the public," read a release by the President's Secretariat.

Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available on Saturday and Sunday except on Gazetted Holidays in three pre-booked time slots: 10:30 am-11 am, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm, and 02:30 pm-3:30 pm with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will remain open for six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday except on Gazetted Holidays in four pre-booked time slots - 09:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 01:00 pm, 01:30 pm - 03:00 pm and 03:30 pm - 05:00 pm with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot.

Visitors can book their slots online by visiting website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ or https://rbmuseum.gov.in/. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)