Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 31 (ANI): On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) rally was organised today at the Astabal Ground in Agartala. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, youth, and officials.

Youth and Sports Minister Tinku Roy graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee and several other dignitaries were also present.

Speaking at the event, Minister Tinku Roy said, "Like every year, this year too we have organised the National Unity Day at Astabal Ground. Not only today, but the entire month of November has been dedicated to various activities. In the West Tripura district, two more rallies will be held: one on November 10 and another on November 24. Similar rallies will also take place in other districts. Along with that, there will be Swadeshi exhibition stalls and various other programs have been planned."

He further added that the celebration has been organised with great enthusiasm to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, symbolising unity and integrity across the nation.

Meanwhile, Nagar Nigam of Moradabad flagged off 'Run for Unity' on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti at the Statue of Unity in Nandi, Gujarat, on Friday. PM Modi remembered the great leader with folded hands and offered sincere homage to Sardar Patel.

He participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade at the Statue of Unity. The parade was led by the women's personnel under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The oath-taking parade ceremony was led by IPS Simran Bhardwaj of the Gujarat cadre.

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nandia, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India," he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states and the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during the direst time. (ANI)

