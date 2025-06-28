Puri, Jun 28 (PTI) Amid renewed enthusiasm, devotees on Saturday resumed pulling the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, after the Rath Yatra in Puri was halted on June 27 night.

The chariots were scheduled to reach Gundicha temple, considered the aunt's place of the deities, by the evening of Friday. But they had to be stopped on Grand Road as Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja chariot got stuck while negotiating a turn, preventing the other two from advancing.

Also Read | Dausa Road Accident: 4 Die As Car Rams Into Truck in Rajasthan.

The chariots with deities inside were kept on the road overnight amid tight security.

Amid chanting of ‘Jai Jagannath', the chariot pulling began again around 10 am on Saturday.

Also Read | Bihar to Induct 21,391 New Constables Ahead of Assembly Elections 2025, CM Nitish Kumar to Distribute Appointment Letters on June 28.

Thousands of devotees who spent the night in the holy town, joined in large numbers in chariot pulling amid sounds of gongs and conches.

The chariots are now advancing towards the Gundicha temple, around 2.6 km away from the 12th-century Jagannath temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)