Jaipur, June 28: Four persons, including three women, were killed when their car rammed into a truck in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday. Police said the truck stopped suddenly on a highway late on Friday night, and the Haryana-registered car, following closely, collided with it, a police official said. Sunil Hekre Dies: Nashik-Based Industrialist Dies After SUV With 9 Airbags Meets With Accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg Near Igatpuri.

"All four persons died on the spot. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital," the police said, adding the identity of the deceased was being ascertained. According to preliminary information, the car was coming from Rohtak, Haryana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)