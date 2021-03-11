New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was on Thursday given temporary charge as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha for the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

Bittu has been given the temporary charge as the Leader of Congress in the lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi are busy campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam respectively.

Chowdhury informed about the same in a communication with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Loksabha Secretariat.

Bittu, who is a whip of Congress in Lok Sabha, will lead the party on the floor.

The development regarding Bittu's name also came as party's chief whip K Suresh and another whip Manickam Tagore are also engaged in assembly polls in their respective states, sources told ANI.

It is important to note that Bittu has been assigned the task of leading Congress, overlooking senior MPs from Punjab. Manish Tewari, who is one senior MP and is also part of the G-23 group in Congress, was not given the task.

After demanding dialogue on farmers' issues during the first part of the Budget Session, Congress is focusing on rising fuel prices in the second half of the Budget Session in the Lok Sabha. The House has faced adjournments following protests by Congress and other opposition parties. The Parliament will resume its proceedings on Monday. (ANI)

