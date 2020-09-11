Nashik, Sep 11 (PTI) A record single-day spike of 1,551 COVID-19 cases in Nashik on Friday took the count in the district past the 50,000-mark to 50,760, an official said.

The previous highest was the addition of 1,486 cases on September 8, he said.

Also Read | Punjab Govt to Provide Oximeters For Rs 514 to All Residents Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

"On September 9, we had 1,419 cases. On September 10, it was 1,465," he said.

The official said 15 people died during the day, taking the toll in the district to 1,035.

Also Read | Drugs Case: Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP of Trying to Protect Its Leaders and Defaming Opposition Leaders.

So far, 39,798 people have been discharged, including 1,130 on Friday, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)