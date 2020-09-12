Amaravati, Sep 12 (PTI): A record 75,000-plus tests turned out 9,901 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday while over 10,000 more patients got cured.

Also, 67 fresh fatalities were reported in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, the latest bulletin said.

The states Covid-19 chart now read 5,57,587 total cases, 4,57,008 recoveries and 4,846 deaths till date.

The number of active cases fell to 95,733, the bulletin said.

The state completed 45.27 lakh sample tests so far, with an infection positivity rate of 12.32 per cent.

The recovery rate improved to 81.96 per cent while the mortality rate stood at 0.87 per cent, according to the bulletin.

East Godavari became the first district in the state to cross the 75,000 total cases mark as it added 1,398 more in 24 hours.

Prakasam, with 1,146 additions, went past the 35,000 mark while West Godavari stopped just short of 50,000 as it reported 1,069 new cases.

Kadapa district also crossed the 35,000 cases mark and also touched 300 in coronavirus toll.

Anantapuramu district reached 400 in the death count. PTI

