Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) West Bengal recorded a new high of 2,282 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally in the state to 44,769, the health department said on Monday.

At least 35 people succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 1,147, it said.

The number of active cases climbed to 17,204.

Altogether 1,535 people have been discharged from hospitals since Sunday evening, improving the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state to 59.01 per cent, the department said in its bulletin.

As many as 13,081 samples were examined for the disease during the period, it added.

