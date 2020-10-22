Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) Recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka for the eighth day in a row on Thursday while the state's infection tally rose to 7,88,551 and the toll climbed to 10,770.

The state reported 5,778 fresh cases and 74 deaths, marking substantial reduction as the daily infections have come down in the past few days from around 9,000-10,000 earlier this month.

The drastic decline in cases prompted the new to state that the recovery rate was higher than fresh infections.

On Thursday, a total of 13,550 were discharged, a health department bulletin said.

"The number of recoveries in the state have outnumbered the number of new cases for the 8th consecutive day," Health Minister of the state Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

He said the state conducted 1,07,354 tests across 155 labs on Thursday and of this 86,501 - more than 80 per cent - were RT-PCR.

According to the health department, the total infections comprised 6,84,835 discharges, including 13,550 on Thursday.

There were 92,927 active cases, including 940 in the intensive care units of various hospitals.

Half of the fresh infections and mortalities were contributed by Bengaluru Urban district with 2,807 cases and 36 deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,18,366 infections, 3,667 deaths and 2,56,267 discharges.

The health department said Mysuru reported 308 fresh cases, Bengaluru Rural district 280, Chikkaballapura 237, Ballari 218 and the rest were shared by other districts.

Among the COVID-19 fatalities, Koppal accounted for five deaths, Mysuru four and Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Hassan three each.

Most of those who died of coronavirus had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or the Influenza Like Illness.

The department said as on Thursday 85,492 people were home quarantined in the past one week whereas in the past 14 days, 4,96,606 primary contacts and 4,60,398 secondary contacts were traced.

Total tests done so far rose to 70.60 lakh.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 8,01,027 people were given mental health counselling including 6,489 on Thursday.

There are 617 fever clinics operational where 28,39,678 people, including 9,316 on Thursday, had been screened so far, the department said.

