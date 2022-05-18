New Delhi [India] May 18 (ANI): A recruit undergoing training for the post of Jail Warden at Delhi Police Academy, Wazirabad Campus fell ill and died at a hospital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East on Wednesday.

DCP said "A batch of recruits is undergoing training for Jail Warden at DPA, Wazirabad. On Wednesday at about 4 pm the condition of trainee Deepak, who was reportedly ill, deteriorated. He was taken to JPC hospital where he expired."

Police team reached at the hospital. Dead body has been preserved for post-mortem. The information was received through a PCR call at about 4 pm, he added.Further action will be taken accordingly. (ANI)

