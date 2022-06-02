Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the recruitment process of five new Commando Battalions of Assam police will be completed by August this year.

The statement from the chief minister comes after taking part in a campaign rally for the "Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council" poll in the Dhansiri area in the Karbi Anglong district.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said "Out of five new Commando Battalions one Battalion will be deployed at Dhansiri."

"Recruitment process is going on and results will be out by July last or August and recruitment process will be completed. The tender process has also been completed for setting up the battalion here (Dhansiri). We will be able to see a new atmosphere here within one year," the chief minister said.

A senior official of the state Home Department said that a Commandant of the SP rank officer will lead each Commando Battalion and will have three Deputy Commandants, and seven Assistant Commandants.

The strength of each Commando Battalion will be around 800 posts.

The new Commando Battalions will come up in Karbi Anglong, Hailakandi, Sivasagar, Biswanath, and Tinsukia districts, the senior official further said.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council election will be held on June 8 and the counting of votes will be held on June 12.

The Council has 26 constituencies covering both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. (ANI)

