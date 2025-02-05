Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (PTI) A reference to senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the next chief minister of Kerala at an event here, prompted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to term the remark as a "bomb" with the potential to create major problems in a certain party.

The CM was taking a veiled dig at the Kerala unit of the Congress where its top leaders are reportedly vying with each other for being selected as the chief ministerial candidate of the party.

Vijayan's remark came following Chennithala being introduced as the next CM of Kerala by the person who delivered the welcome speech at a programme organised here to felicitate industrialist B Ravi Pillai.

After the welcome speech, the CM, during his address, said that even though he is not from the same party as Chennithala, what was said amounted to a "betrayal" and was not called for.

"What was said during the welcome address was a 'bomb' which has the potential to create a major problem in a certain party. You all know I am not from that party. Yet, such a betrayal was uncalled for. That is my suggestion," he said, as the Congress leader and others present at the event laughed.

