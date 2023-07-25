New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh is to promote organ donation and transplantation for needy patients to increase the potential pool of donors, the Central government told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Various steps including community connect sessions, capacity building sessions, stakeholder meets, advocacy meets, felicitation of donor families have been taken by ROTTO, said Deputy Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha member.

"ROTTO PGIMER is entrusted with the responsibility to coordinate with designated states and union territories including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and U.T. of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh," said Pawar while replying to the query of Kartikeya Sharma.

She also said that PGIMER Chandigarh is conducting research in various new domains including cancer diagnostic, neurological diseases with special emphasis on neuro-immunological disease, artificial intelligence and rare diseases linked to genetic disorders.

To enhance outreach of health facilities, the Institute is giving special emphasis on tele-medicine through adoption of eSajeevani platform for the benefit of masses, said Pawar.

"Tele-consultations are provided through Ayushman Bharat, Health and Wellness Centres in collaboration with National Health Mission, Haryana and more than 90,000 Tele consultations have been given," added the MoS, when asked about the new domains of research undertaken by the PGIMER Chandigarh in the last one year in view of the mandate given to it and the extent to which it will be beneficial for the masses. (ANI)

