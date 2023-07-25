Medak, July 25: A farmer in Medak district of Telangana has earned nearly Rs two crore during the last 15 days by selling his tomato crop. B Mahipal Reddy from Mohd Nagar village in Kaudipally mandal of Medak district on Tuesday said tomatoes worth one crore rupees are yet to be harvested in his fields. However, he is worried about the crop in view of continuous rainfall as it would damage the crop, he told PTI. The prices of tomatoes have been soaring across the country in the past weeks. The price ranges between Rs 100 and Rs 120 in various places. Pune Farmer Becomes Millionaire Amid Rising Tomato Prices, Earns Rs 3 Crore in One Month.

Reddy, who recalled his journey, said he used to cultivate paddy in his 20 acres of agriculture land in the village. After making losses several times in paddy cultivation, he had started growing vegetables eight years ago in eight acres. Telangana usually gets tomatoes from Madanapally in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Kolar in Karnataka and Reddy had visited those places and studied their style of cultivation and techniques.

Telangana's temperature is high during April and May which is not suitable for tomato cultivation. So, to control temperature and the impact of climate conditions, he erected a net shed over the eight acres of tomato-cultivated area spending Rs 16 lakh.

This ensured high yield and quality production of tomatoes. He sows tomato seeds in April and the crop is ready for harvesting by the end of June. Mahipal Reddy said he uses drip irrigation and staking methods in cultivation. He said he would sell all his remaining tomatoes within a week if all goes well. He has sold his tomatoes at Boyenpally, Shahpur and Patancheru markets in Hyderabad and its outskirts.

A 25 to 28 kg box of tomatoes fetched him a price of Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,700 each. He has sold about 7,000 such crates to get nearly Rs two crore.

Reddy called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Monday who appreciated him. Pune Farmer Earns Rs 2.8 Cr Selling Tomatoes, Sets Target to Reach Rs 3.5 Crore

Reddy added that in addition to his own land of 20 acres, he has taken 80 acres of land on lease and cultivated paddy in 60 acres. He also cultivates other crops in the remaining land.

