Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday made shocking revelations, claiming that a proposal was made to her during her time in jail for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam to merge the regional party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"A proposal was brought to me when I was in jail to merge the party into BJP. But I rejected it. BRS is Rama Raksha to Telangana," Kavitha said while talking to the reporters.

On her letter to BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) being "leaked", she said that her only demand was to learn who has leaked the letter, which was for internal communication only.

"My only demand: who leaked the letter? The letter was for internal communication only," Kavitha said.

Taking potshots at the leaders from her own party, without naming anyone, she said that when her father KCR received notices in relation to the Kaleshwaram probe, no plan of action was set up.

"When KCR is given notices, there is no action plan. Instead of teaching me, tell me what is your action plan. Twitter tweets are not enough. Shouldn't we be on the ground?" Kavitha said.

"During the Delhi liquor policy, when I went to KCR and wanted to resign, he said that they can't face me, and that's why the case has been filed against you," she added.

The BRS MLC further criticised people in her party, labelling them "converts."

"Is it okay to say there are coverts? Coverts should be controlled, and KCR should be protected," Kavitha said, adding, "If BRS is weak, BJP and Congress will become strong."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Eatala Rajender said, "The BJP is a democratic party. Any decision that is taken goes through thorough discussion across all its institutions before being finalised."

Amid all the chaos, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday embarked on a significant overseas tour to the United Kingdom and the United States, according to the official statement.

The visit includes a mix of political, academic, and industry engagements, reflecting Telangana's growing global stature and KTR's role in shaping its modern narrative.

In the United Kingdom, KTR will participate in India Week 2025, hosted by Bridge India in London, where he will deliver the keynote address. (ANI)

