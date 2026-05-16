India News | Release 12th PRC Immediately: Chinta Mohan Slams Andhra Pradesh Govt

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Saturday demanded the immediate release of the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for Andhra Pradesh government employees and accused the state government of neglecting the interests of employees.

Congress leaders staged a protest in front of the Guntur Collectorate, demanding the implementation of the 12th PRC and clearance of pending dues to government employees.

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Addressing the protest, Chinta Mohan said nearly six lakh government employees in Andhra Pradesh were facing severe hardships due to delays in the implementation of the revised pay structure.

"Nearly six lakh government employees in the state are facing severe hardships. Around Rs 30,000 crore in pending dues are yet to be cleared. The government should immediately release all pending arrears along with the 12th PRC," he said.

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He alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government was doing an injustice to employees in matters related to salary revisions and financial benefits.

Chinta Mohan also criticised the coalition government over the alleged acquisition of Dalit lands in the capital region. He claimed that lands belonging to Dalits were being taken and sold to wealthy individuals.

"The capital has turned from Amaravati into 'Chandravati'," he remarked while attacking the state government over land-related issues.

The former Union Minister also targeted the Centre over the recent fuel price hike, alleging that the Union government was burdening the common people by repeatedly increasing petrol and diesel prices.

"During the tenures of PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, fuel prices were not increased despite low foreign exchange reserves. Today, the Modi government is burdening people by continuously increasing petrol and diesel prices," he said.

He further accused former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of corruption and questioned whether either Jagan Mohan Reddy or Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu could provide corruption-free governance.

"Only the Congress party can provide corruption-free governance," Chinta Mohan asserted during the protest demonstration.

Congress workers raised slogans demanding justice for government employees and immediate implementation of the 12th PRC during the agitation held outside the Collectorate premises. (ANI)

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