Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Supreme Court's decision to release the convicts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination has come as a shock to the people of the country.

"The order of the Supreme Court to release the killers of Rajiv Gandhi has shocked the people of the country," he said in a tweet.

"The order to release the killers of Shri Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the unity of the country and to establish peace in the Indian subcontinent, is not in accordance with the public sentiment," he wrote, and adding "the Supreme Court should reconsider this decision."

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, who were serving life imprisonment for killing Rajiv Gandhi through a bomb blast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)