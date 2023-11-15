Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that the morale of terrorists and rioters soars wherever the Congress rules due to its "appeasement policy".

Addressing an election rally in Barmer, he said that the upcoming assembly election is not just for electing MLAs, but it is for the return of law and order in Rajasthan and to protect the culture and traditions of the state by removing the Congress and bringing the BJP back to power.

The prime minister said that in the last five years, people in the state have not been able to celebrate any festival peacefully.

"Sometimes there are riots, sometimes stone pelting and curfew. This has been the picture of Congress in the last five years. Therefore, it is essential to remove Congress from here," he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that under the Congress rule, Rajasthan is leading in incidents of atrocities against women.

He said that in all central schemes of the last 10 years, women's safety and empowerment were given top priority.

"There should be no mistake in working towards the aim of removing Congress," he said.

"Just think, why does the courage of terrorists and rioters increase wherever Congress comes to power? The answer is - Congress' appeasement policy.

"Congress is taking Rajasthan in that direction where the culture and traditions of Rajasthan will be in danger," PM Modi said at the public meeting in Baytoo in Barmer district.

He further said, "The BJP is necessary in the state to protect the culture of Rajasthan."

He accused the Congress of indulging in corruption in Jal Jeevan Mission under which piped water is being provided in rural areas.

"I send money from Delhi for the Jal Jeevan Mission, but these Congress people habitually eat commission in that too.

"Congress people do business of earning money and doing corruption even in a noble cause like water," Modi alleged.

