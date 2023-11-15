Mumbai, November 15: With growing air travel during the festival season, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) notched a new record of 1,032 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) on a single-day on November 11, officials said here on Wednesday. This has surpassed the previous record of 1,004 flights handled on a single day on Dec. 9, 2018, at CSMIA, which has a criss-cross runway, giving only one operational runway at a time. Mumbai Airport's Big Weekend: Over 516,000 Passengers, 1,032 Air Traffic Movements.

On the record day of November 11, through the 1,032 flights, the CSMIA catered to a total of 161,419 passengers including 107,765 domestic and 53,680 international passengers. The current festival has been busy at CSMIA and during the peak Diwali season weekend from Nov. 11-13, the airport handled 2,894 flights including 2,137 domestic and 757 international operations.

In the same period, the airport witnessed a passenger traffic of 516,562 travellers, comprising 354,541 domestic and 162,021 international passengers, as people took advantage of the extended holiday over the Diwali weekend. Major Air Mishap Averted After LATAM Airlines Plane's Engine Catches Fire Due To Bird Hit in Salvador, Terrifying Video Shows Aircraft Wing Engulfed in Flames.

The top domestic destinations ex-Mumbai were New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, and international fliers preferred Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi and Singapore. In 2022, the CSMIA was ranked as the 14th busiest airport in Asia and the 28th busiest in the world in terms of passenger traffic, while remaining the second busiest airport of India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).