Hyderabad, Jul 1 (PTI) Renowned psychologist, personality development trainer, magician, and author B V Pattabhiram died here following a cardiac arrest. He was 75.

Pattabhiram breathed his last on the night of June 30, his friends said on Tuesday.

Pattabhiram, who hailed from a family of 15 siblings, made significant contributions in the field of magic. He used to mesmerise the audience with his skills in magic through the shows he staged in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other southern states.

He is a widely acclaimed personality development trainer, family and students' counsellor.

His YouTube channel had lakhs of subscribers, and several young couples credit him for saving them from a potential break-up of marriages. He also authored books on soft skills.

Pattabhiram has also won praise from former President A P J Abdul Kalam, former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He is survived by his wife and son. His funeral would be held on July 2 in Hyderabad.

