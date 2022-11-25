Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 25 (PTI) Resident doctors at three hospitals in Rajasthan's Kota boycotted work for the second day on Friday in protest against an assault on some of their colleagues at the MBS Hospital by relatives of a patient who died during treatment.

The protesting doctors demanded the arrest of all 10-12 accused. Police have so far detained two of those accused of assaulting the doctors at the hospital Wednesday night.

Also Read | Budget 2023: State Finance Ministers Seek Greater Fund Allocation During Pre-Budget Consultation With FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The strike by doctors hit services in the three hospitals -- MBS Hospital, J K Lone Hospital and New Medical College Hospital -- particularly in outpatient departments.

Medical officials claimed the situation was managed in ICU and operation theatres with senior doctors.

Also Read | West Bengal Government To Allow Transgenders To Apply for Govt Jobs Under General Category.

The nursing staff also boycotted work for two hours in these hospitals in support of the resident doctors.

A nursing staff was also allegedly assaulted and thrashed Wednesday night.

The doctors also took out a protest march to the district collectorate.

The ruckus started over the death of a 26-year-old woman who was admitted to the MBS Hospital with dengue fever Wednesday.

The condition of the woman, Shahista Jubair, allegedly deteriorated fast over the evening and she succumbed late Wednesday night.

According to police, around 1 am, the relatives of the woman created a ruckus inside the hospital and manhandled some doctors.

They allegedly flung a chair at a doctor in the emergency room and slapped another.

A case was registered Thursday morning, police said.

Police said they identified two accused and detained them Friday afternoon. They were identified as Imran Khan and Arshad.

Efforts were being made to identify the woman who was seen in CCTV footage throwing a chair at the doctor, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)