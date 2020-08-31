New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Seven days state mourning will be observed throughout the country from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, the government informed here.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official release.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Funeral: Former President to be Cremated With Full State Honours in Delhi Tomorrow, Flag at Parliament Lowered to Half Mast.

The date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later, it said.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. (ANI)

Also Read | Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra Govt Extends Lockdown Till September 30; Hotel, Lodges Allowed to Operate With 100% Capacity, No Clarity on Resumption of Local Trains.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)